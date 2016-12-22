Welcome to Northern Ireland Travel News

Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Christmas Passenger Surge Begins at Local Airports

All three Northern Ireland Airports are beginning their busiest few days of the year.

The return home of tens of thousands of passengers for Christmas this week pushed Belfast International Airport past the five million passenger figure for the first time in eight years.

Successful Talks End Baggage Handlers Dispute

Possible disruption at Belfast's two airports has been avoided.

The planned two-day walk-out by Swissport staff at 18 UK airports including Belfast International and Belfast City has been suspended.

Canaries Most Popular for Christmas Holiday Getaways

ABTA - The Travel Association estimates that more than 4.5 million passengers in the UK are heading abroad over the Christmas and New Year period December 18 to January 2, with the peak travel day predicted to be tomorrow December 23, and Christmas Day expected to be the quietest day for travel.

ABTA is advising customers to leave extra time to get to the airports as the roads will be extremely busy, and to check in advance for any travel restrictions if using public transport.

New WAVE Cruise Promotion Launched

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled details of its WAVE promotion for 2017.

Targeted at the savvy holidaymaker, the promotion is designed to give consumers in Northern Ireland the chance to enjoy what it describes as unbeatable savings, drive demand within the 'new to cruise' family market, and remind experienced cruisers of the unbeatable experiences available onboard a Royal Caribbean holiday.

Ferry Line's Busy Christmas/New Year Period

Chris Rea famously sang about Driving Home for Christmas but he should maybe have included a line about taking the boat as Ireland's biggest ferry company Stena Line looks forward to another busy festive season.

A whopping 43,000 cars and a total of 145,000 passengers have been booked to travel on Stena Line's Irish Sea routes during the Christmas period from December 16 to January 3.

A Free Ferry Christmas for all Carols!

To celebrate the fun and festive season this December, P&O Ferries is giving anyone with the name Carol the chance to win free return ferry travel between Larne and Cairnryan.

With the countdown to the big day fast approaching, 'tis the season to be jolly and P&O Ferries is getting into the festive spirit by offering all Carols the opportunity to win a free return sailing between Larne and Cairnryan, including access to Club Lounge, on the shortest and most frequent crossing between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Travellers Taking Longer to Decide Their Holiday Destination

A new survey has revealed that UK travellers are taking longer to decide where to go on holiday, and fewer trust online review sites than six months ago.

According to the survey by Travel Counsellors, 92 per cent of holidaymakers would trust the recommendation of a real-life person above an online review site.

Leading Tour Operator Rules Out Flights to Sharm

Thomas Cook UK and Ireland will not be offering package holidays to Sharm el Sheikh for summer 2017, the company's Managing Director Chris Mottershead has confirmed.

The operator had 'made a small number of packages and flights available', but had warned customers that these might not be able to go ahead due to the current ban on flights to the resort's airport.

Thailand Back at January Holiday World

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed it is exhibiting once again at the Belfast Holiday World show in the Titanic Quarter in late January.

One of Asia's top tourist destinations and a favourite holiday hotspot with UK and Ireland travellers Thailand is looking forward to another successful year.

Travel e-shot Takes a Festive Break

The weekly Northern Ireland Travel News' e-shot for the Travelling Public is taking its annual Christmas break.

The next Public eshot will be on Thursday, January 12.

