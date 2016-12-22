Welcome to Northern Ireland Travel News

ABTA - The Travel Association estimates that more than 4.5 million passengers in the UK are heading abroad over the Christmas and New Year period December 18 to January 2, with the peak travel day predicted to be tomorrow December 23, and Christmas Day expected to be the quietest day for travel. ABTA is advising customers to leave extra time to get to the airports as the roads will be extremely busy, and to check in advance for any travel restrictions if using public transport. Read More....