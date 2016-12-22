Welcome to Northern Ireland Travel News

Canaries Most Popular for Christmas Holiday Getaways
ABTA - The Travel Association estimates that more than 4.5 million passengers in the UK are heading abroad over the Christmas and New Year period December 18 to January 2, with the peak travel day predicted to be tomorrow December 23, and Christmas Day expected to be the quietest day for travel.
ABTA is advising customers to leave extra time to get to the airports as the roads will be extremely busy, and to check in advance for any travel restrictions if using public transport.
Royal Caribbean International has unveiled details of its WAVE promotion for 2017.
Targeted at the savvy holidaymaker, the promotion is designed to give consumers in Northern Ireland the chance to enjoy what it describes as unbeatable savings, drive demand within the 'new to cruise' family market, and remind experienced cruisers of the unbeatable experiences available onboard a Royal Caribbean holiday.
Chris Rea famously sang about Driving Home for Christmas but he should maybe have included a line about taking the boat as Ireland's biggest ferry company Stena Line looks forward to another busy festive season.
A whopping 43,000 cars and a total of 145,000 passengers have been booked to travel on Stena Line's Irish Sea routes during the Christmas period from December 16 to January 3.
To celebrate the fun and festive season this December, P&O Ferries is giving anyone with the name Carol the chance to win free return ferry travel between Larne and Cairnryan.
With the countdown to the big day fast approaching, 'tis the season to be jolly and P&O Ferries is getting into the festive spirit by offering all Carols the opportunity to win a free return sailing between Larne and Cairnryan, including access to Club Lounge, on the shortest and most frequent crossing between Northern Ireland and Scotland.