Travel Reports

  • BRIAN OGLE ticked another destination off his travel bucket list by visiting The Crimea, once called the Playground of the Tsars…

  • First Class Male... extra leg room every time!
    BRIAN OGLEchecks out Eastern European carrier Ukraine Airlines (UIA...

  • Much more than birds, beaches and bars...
    PATRIC BAIRDdiscovers there’s an other appealing side to the sunshine holiday isle of Tenerife...

  • SINGAPORE: A LONG WEEKEND BREAK WITH A DIFFERENCE!
    Not many would think of Singapore as a weekend break. But thanks to Air Miles, contributor GUY WARNERfound it an unforgettable experience....

  • There’s nowhere more romantic than the Seine by moonlight...
    By Fiona McIlwaine Biggins

  • Putting on the style....
    Orient Express journey a rail birthday milestone... BY FIONA McILWAINE BIGGINS

  • Royal welcome in a holiday haven
    PETER McGREGOR EADIE, turned the clock back to his schooldays when he visited the Isle of Wight recently...

  • A life of luxury in fairytale surroundings...
    ANGELA TAGGARTspends a short break in a castle in shadow of the Blue Stack Mountains...

  • An experience we will never ever forget....
    EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN CRUISE BY ANDREA McVEIGH

  • The Art of a great holiday in Brittany
    n Part Two of his artistic French Odyssey, JOHN TREWexplores the delights of little Pont-Aven, City of Art...

  • A true Irish welcome in traditional surrounds
    Situated in the leafy suburbs of Killiney on the south Dublin coast, the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel is the epitome of elegance and tranquility... By KIRSTY WILKIE

  • Fine food, French flavour and just an hour away...
    LYNSEY LAMONTvisited Jersey for the first time recently - on a travel agents ‘Fam’ trip...

  • Sharjah of the Light Brigade...
    Sharjah may not be the first name that springs to mind when thinking of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates (UEA), but that's soon to change... By ANDREA McVEIGH

  • Auld Reekie with toddlers in tow
    All the delights of Edinburgh... rain or shine! By ALLY THOMPSON

  • Paradise for painters at world’s end
    strong>JOHN TREWdiscovers that there’s more than art to delight visitors to Finistère in PART ONE of a series on Brittany which will highlight the celebrated Pont-Aven art colony in the next issue...

  • Titanic ties up in Smoky Mountains!
    ...and you can see THAT staircase - no bother at all! By ANDREA McVEIGH

  • Made in Taiwan - a sub-tropical fusion
    Adventurer ROBIN NOWACKIdiscovers monks, mountains and a gigantic dragon in the home of the culture and spiritual heritage of China...

  • The real thriving beating heart of modern Holland
    PATRIC BAIRDenjoys a real Dutch experience far from the madding crowds of stags and hens in raucous Amsterdam...

  • Full of charm and steeped in history
    With a salute to the Bonnie Blue Flag COLIN McALPINvisits Richmond, capital of the old Confederate States of America...

  • A SIGHT TO REMEMBER!
    A night’s sleep small price to pay for Northern Lights... BY NIGEL HEATH

  • Having a Dickens of a time...
    This month PETER McGREGOR EADIEwalks in the footsteps of the great Charles Dickens in his native Kent...

  • High notes in the Deep South
    ANDREA McVEIGHgoes on a short road trip through America’s Deep South, world famous for its music and musical icons, space rockets and America’s Civil Rights movement...

