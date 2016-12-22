Travel Reports

A true Irish welcome in traditional surrounds Situated in the leafy suburbs of Killiney on the south Dublin coast, the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel is the epitome of elegance and tranquility... By KIRSTY WILKIE
Sharjah of the Light Brigade... Sharjah may not be the first name that springs to mind when thinking of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates (UEA), but that's soon to change... By ANDREA McVEIGH
Paradise for painters at world’s end strong>JOHN TREWdiscovers that there’s more than art to delight visitors to Finistère in PART ONE of a series on Brittany which will highlight the celebrated Pont-Aven art colony in the next issue...